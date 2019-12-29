0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, 0x has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Zebpay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). 0x has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx, GOPAX, BitBay, WazirX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Iquant, Huobi, DDEX, Poloniex, Crex24, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitMart, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinone, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Tokenomy, Bilaxy and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.