0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.0569

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $315,395.00 and $662,614.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,545,850 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.