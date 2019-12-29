0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $294,166.00 and $45,707.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.