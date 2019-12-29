$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $988.13 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE IHRT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. Iheartmedia has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

