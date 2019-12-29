$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $956.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.23.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.97 and a 200-day moving average of $253.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $167.28 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply