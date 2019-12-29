$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,385. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,548,000 after purchasing an additional 121,236 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,918,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

