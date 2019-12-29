$1.09 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.05. ABIOMED posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $169.27. 354,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.59. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

