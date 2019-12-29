$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DPLO. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

NYSE DPLO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $301.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

