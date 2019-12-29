$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. CL King increased their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,621 shares of company stock worth $11,088,091. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $192.02. 56,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

