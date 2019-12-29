$1.48 EPS Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.36. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,667. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $102.79 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

