$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.30 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBRV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

NBRV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

