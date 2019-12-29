-$1.64 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.22) to ($6.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.