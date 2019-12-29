-$1.64 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.22) to ($6.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply