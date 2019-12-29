$1.67 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.98.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after buying an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after buying an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after buying an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 938,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 925,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.