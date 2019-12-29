$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. 159,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,548. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $163.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

