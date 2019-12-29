1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 287,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $913.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.