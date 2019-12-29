$10.19 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to post $10.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.74 million to $10.63 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.93 million to $46.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.11 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $69.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

