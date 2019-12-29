$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to post sales of $121.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.88 million to $121.70 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $464.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $499.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

