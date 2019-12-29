$121.48 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $121.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.66 million and the highest is $121.97 million. Evertec reported sales of $118.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $482.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $505.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $512.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Evertec news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 247,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

