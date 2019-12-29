$133.48 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $133.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $134.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $522.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $567.74 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $570.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 474.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 82.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 196,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 158,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.