$141.64 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report $141.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $141.17 million. Penumbra posted sales of $120.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $543.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $31,978.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,398 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Penumbra by 22.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Penumbra has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.76, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

