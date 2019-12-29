$15.36 Million in Sales Expected for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to announce sales of $15.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.06 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $47.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.80 million, with estimates ranging from $64.77 million to $151.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STML. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

STML stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.38. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

