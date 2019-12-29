$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report $15.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE SCM opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

