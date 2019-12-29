$174.34 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to announce sales of $174.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.72 million. DHT posted sales of $85.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $380.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.60 million to $385.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $452.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.44 million to $455.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DHT by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

