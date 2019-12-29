$177.07 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $177.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the lowest is $173.83 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $172.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $693.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $728.17 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 64,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 333,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

