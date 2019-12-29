$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $14.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $71.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.49 million, with estimates ranging from $87.86 million to $89.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

