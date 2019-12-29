$191.45 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) to report sales of $191.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Pivotal Software posted sales of $168.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $771.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $782.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $904.50 million, with estimates ranging from $897.50 million to $911.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

PVTL stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 482,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $92,952.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,433 shares of company stock valued at $681,041. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.