$191.45 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) to report sales of $191.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Pivotal Software posted sales of $168.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $771.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $782.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $904.50 million, with estimates ranging from $897.50 million to $911.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

PVTL stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 482,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $92,952.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,433 shares of company stock valued at $681,041. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply