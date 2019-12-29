1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.13 million and $234,672.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00023493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000786 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001211 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,721 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

