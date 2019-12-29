1SG (1SG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One 1SG token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $573,111.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00335639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013517 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003457 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015280 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

