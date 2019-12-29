1SG Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $728,794.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00010054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kryptono, P2PB2B and OEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

