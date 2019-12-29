$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.