$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $593,155.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,652,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 45.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $147.62 on Friday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

