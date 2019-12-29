$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.20. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,166. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,567,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 138,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.1% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

