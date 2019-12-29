$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

