$2.14 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.00. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.97. 451,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,740. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,668.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.