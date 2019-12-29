$2.27 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 305,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $143.80 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

