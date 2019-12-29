$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.65. Facebook posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $11.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

Shares of FB stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.01.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

