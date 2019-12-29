$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.63. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $12.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $243.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.89. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $210.39 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.