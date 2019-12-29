$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.51. 747,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,506. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 212.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4,694.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 183,496 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

