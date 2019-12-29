$2.56 EPS Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. WEX posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.67.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.43. 255,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,504. WEX has a one year low of $134.36 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,416 shares of company stock worth $2,273,024 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 544.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 194,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

