$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after buying an additional 2,117,869 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,735.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 544,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 457,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

