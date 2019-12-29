$22.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report $22.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $24.90 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $14.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $78.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $82.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.05 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $111.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

RC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ready Capital by 189.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

