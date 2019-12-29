$248.04 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $248.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.70 million and the lowest is $246.30 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $221.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $975.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

CyrusOne stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 178.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $3,116,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

