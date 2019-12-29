$261.26 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report sales of $261.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. MarineMax reported sales of $241.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. MarineMax’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $16.67 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $357.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.