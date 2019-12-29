$28.80 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will report $28.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. United Community Financial reported sales of $29.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $114.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $114.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,383 shares of company stock worth $208,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 840.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Financial (UCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.