$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to report sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.66 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

BJ opened at $22.76 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $758,548.84. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.