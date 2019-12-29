$370.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $370.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.57 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $354.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $271.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.26. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $193.83 and a 52 week high of $305.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.