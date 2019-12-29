$38.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $38.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.15 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $132.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.25 billion to $133.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.56 billion to $159.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,354.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,007.00 and a twelve month high of $1,364.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,326.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,220.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

