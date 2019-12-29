$390.49 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce $390.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $397.10 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply