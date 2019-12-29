$390.49 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce $390.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $397.10 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

