$393.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $393.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.40 million and the lowest is $387.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $345.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 47.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ePlus by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ePlus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

