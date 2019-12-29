3DCoin (3DC) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 65.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $472,840.00 and $69.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,608,978 coins and its circulating supply is 69,319,284 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

